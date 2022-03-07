First Mini SOAR Summit taking place this week in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of folks will descend on one Northeastern Kentucky city for the next couple of days for a big event going on there.

The first Mini Shaping Our Appalachian Region, or SOAR, Summit will start Monday morning in Ashland. Those who have not yet registered for the summit can do that at 11 a.m. at the Paramount Arts Center.

Sessions will start at 2 p.m. at the nearby Delta Hotel. Topics include AML Economic Revitalization Grant Presentation and Supporting Kentucky’s Creative and Tourism Economies. Day one will wrap up with a welcome reception at 6 p.m. at the Ashland Train Depot.

You can see more about the sessions for both days here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.