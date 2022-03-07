Advertisement

First Mini SOAR Summit taking place this week in Ashland

The 2022 Mini SOAR Summit will take place March 7th and 8th in Ashland.
The 2022 Mini SOAR Summit will take place March 7th and 8th in Ashland.(WYMT/SOAR)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:42 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of folks will descend on one Northeastern Kentucky city for the next couple of days for a big event going on there.

The first Mini Shaping Our Appalachian Region, or SOAR, Summit will start Monday morning in Ashland. Those who have not yet registered for the summit can do that at 11 a.m. at the Paramount Arts Center.

Sessions will start at 2 p.m. at the nearby Delta Hotel. Topics include AML Economic Revitalization Grant Presentation and Supporting Kentucky’s Creative and Tourism Economies. Day one will wrap up with a welcome reception at 6 p.m. at the Ashland Train Depot.

