HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s Mountain Student Achiever was Mary Salley.

Mary is a senior at Martin County High School, where she has a 4.0 GPA.

Mary is part of the varsity volleyball team, helped coach Martin County’s Volleyball Youth League and has been on the honor roll since the ninth grade.

Congratulations, Mary!

