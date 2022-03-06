UK women move on to SEC title game with upset of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - The Wildcats’ improbable journey in the SEC Tournament will continue in the conference championship.

Kentucky upset 17th-ranked Tennessee 83-74 in the SEC Women’s Basketball semifinals to all but secure an NCAA Tournament berth.

Rhyne Howard led the way with 24 points and nine rebounds. Jada Walker and Robyn Benton both added 16 points each.

The Wildcats (18-11) never trailed in the game. They’ll play South Carolina in the SEC Championship on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Stats from UK's win over Tennessee. (StatBroadcast)

