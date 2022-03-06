Advertisement

UK women move on to SEC title game with upset of Tennessee

Nyah Leveretter (21) after making a basket in the first half. Kentucky vs Tennessee SEC Women’s...
Nyah Leveretter (21) after making a basket in the first half. Kentucky vs Tennessee SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Todd Van Emst/SEC(Todd Van Emst/SEC | Todd Van Emst/SEC)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - The Wildcats’ improbable journey in the SEC Tournament will continue in the conference championship.

Kentucky upset 17th-ranked Tennessee 83-74 in the SEC Women’s Basketball semifinals to all but secure an NCAA Tournament berth.

Rhyne Howard led the way with 24 points and nine rebounds. Jada Walker and Robyn Benton both added 16 points each.

The Wildcats (18-11) never trailed in the game. They’ll play South Carolina in the SEC Championship on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Stats from UK's win over Tennessee.
Stats from UK's win over Tennessee.(StatBroadcast)

