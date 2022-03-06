Strong storms possible, Severe Weather Alert Day in effect

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An active forecast returns to the mountains as we end the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible tonight and on Monday. Some of those storms could pack a punch. Stay weather aware!

Tonight through Monday night

Into tonight, we stay partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible, mainly over our northern counties. Low temperatures only fall into the lower-60s. Another breezy night is ahead with winds coming out of the South at 5-10 mph (gusting up to 15 mph at times).

On Monday, showers and storms are likely as a cold front sweeps through the mountains. Some storms could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

All of our area is included in a Slight risk of severe weather (Level 2/5) for Monday.

Again, the greatest risk looks to be from straight-line winds and heavy rain; however, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

In terms of timing, this looks to be a late morning and early afternoon system.

Stay weather aware on Monday, and have multiple ways to receive warnings just in case.

Into Monday night, we stay mostly cloudy and much cooler. Temperatures fall into the upper-30s. A stray shower is possible, but most of us stay dry.

Active Pattern Continues

On Tuesday, most of the day will be dry and partly sunny. However, another system looks to move into the area by Tuesday night. This will bring more showers (mainly over our Southern counties). High temperatures top out in the lower-50s.

On Wednesday, showers are possible during the morning, but we should start to dry out by the afternoon and evening. Again, highs reach the mid-and-lower-50s.

We look to stay mostly dry on Thursday under a partly sunny sky. We warm into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Extended Forecast

We stay under a partly cloudy sky on Friday with another system looking to move into the region. Showers are possible with highs in the mid-60s.

Scattered showers look to stick around into Saturday with much cooler temperatures. Highs only top out in the lower-30s with lows falling into the upper teens.

On Sunday, we look to stay dry and partly cloudy. Highs top out in the lower-40s.

