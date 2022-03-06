Southwestern wins second-straight 12th Region Girls’ Basketball Championship

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second straight year, the Southwestern Lady Warriors are going to Rupp Arena.

The Lady Warriors used a big second half to beat Mercer County and win the 12th Region Girls’ Basketball Championship.

”This is our dream,” said Southwestern forward Kaylee Young. “We’ve played the best in the state all season long and we may have lost but got us where we are today and that made us better and we knew coming into today going into this that we would get it back-to-back.”

Southwestern will play McCracken County in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

