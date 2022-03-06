Some concerned about downtown safety after recent shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A typically busy parking garage in the heart of downtown Lexington was filled with police a little before three Saturday morning. We now know one man was shot and killed, another taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

It happened at around 2:50 a.m. Saturday at the Victorian Square parking garage on West Short Street.

Police charged Juan Linares, 23, with murder. Humberto Saucedo-Salgado and Oziel Saucedo-Salgado are each charged with first degree assault.

As we wait to learn more into what lead up to the shooting, those who frequent downtown for work or play are left feeling uneasy.

“It is very scary. Anything we can do to protect people that live here locally. Especially downtown since they’re trying to get more young people, or people in general, to move back downtown,” said Adam Centers

Adam Centers used to live downtown himself. He said it was relatively quiet in terms of violent crime, but recently that’s changed.

“You’ve got a lot of young college kids that probably aren’t familiar with the nightlife or scene downtown, so you definitely want to make sure they’re protected especially with bars last call at 2:30 and closing at 3. I think it’s important to make sure people do have safety or at least don’t have to worry about what might happen walking to their car or waiting for an Uber,” said Centers.

In the past year, The West Short Street area has been the site of two other killings. Police said back in November, 39-year-old Benjamin Call beat 31-year-old Ty Abner to death just before 10 that night.

Before that, in June of 2021, 30-year-old Raymar Alvester Webb was killed in a shooting in the parking lot at the intersection of West Short Street and North Mill Street. Across the street from the parking garage. A little before two that morning.

“Typically we’re headed home around 1:00 a.m. or so. So the real late night, bad activities, we don’t really have a part in it,” said George Mattingly who lives in Lexington.

Many now thinking twice about late nights downtown. In Lexington, Grason Passmore, WKYT.

Police have not released the name of Saturday’s shooting victim at this time.

