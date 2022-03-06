Advertisement

Skyy Clark decommits from Kentucky

Clark is rated as the No. 3 combo guard in the 2022 class.
Clark is rated as the No. 3 combo guard in the 2022 class.(WKYT)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the top prospects of UK’s 2022 signing class has announced he will not come to Lexington.

Montverde (Fla.) PG and Kentucky signee Skyy Clark told On3 Sports that he will reopen his recruitment.

With Clark out, Kentucky has two players committed in the 2022 signing class, Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace.

Clark originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020.

