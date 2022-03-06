Skyy Clark decommits from Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the top prospects of UK’s 2022 signing class has announced he will not come to Lexington.

Montverde (Fla.) PG and Kentucky signee Skyy Clark told On3 Sports that he will reopen his recruitment.

Breaking: 2022 PG Skyy Clark has decommitted from Kentucky and will reopen his recruitment, he tells @On3Recruits.



Story: https://t.co/o69A6ecI8b pic.twitter.com/UR7l4QQsVJ — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 6, 2022

With Clark out, Kentucky has two players committed in the 2022 signing class, Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace.

Clark originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.