BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WYMT) - The SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament is all set up in Tampa.

The Kentucky Wildcats have the three seed in the tournament, earning a double bye, and will play either Alabama, Vanderbilt or Georgia. The game will tip on Friday at 8:30 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.

The 2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament bracket (Southeastern Conference)

