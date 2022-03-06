Montgomery County Fire/EMS is one of the first in the state to get mobile ultrasound device

MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Montgomery County Fire/EMS will soon use a new tool to treat patients.

Paramedics are currently learning how to use ultrasound machines. It’s a tool that’s popular in other states. Battalion Chief Jeffrey Jackson said only a handful of Kentucky agencies have them.

The department purchased three, butterfly ultrasound machines. A grant from the Kentucky Fire Commission covered the $11,000 purchase.

“We try to be aggressive, maybe even ultra-aggressive, push the envelope...this is very valuable. this will be very important to this area,” Jackson said.

He said the tool can allow patients to be treated more effectively by getting the diagnosis faster.

“Making sure they’re directed to the appropriate care, making sure that the staff at the receiving facilities are aware of the patient’s situation and maybe speed up their treatment when they arrive,” Jackson said.

He said there are a lot of situations they can be used in.

“A large clot in a lung, someone that’s in a shock state, maybe to determine why, their blood pressure’s gone low, maybe from trauma, a medical condition that’s caused a rupture inside their chest or abdomen, maybe they’re septic from an illness,” Jackson said.

Sonograms will appear on a paramedic’s iPhone or iPad.

“It’s going to be a big thing here in the future, and we’re just trying to get ahead of the game,” Jackson said.

He said paramedics are in the middle of their ultrasound training. The department hopes to start using the equipment on patients soon.

