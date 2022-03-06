Advertisement

Man found, arrested following police chase

Kenneth L Hayden
Kenneth L Hayden(City of Prestonsburg, Kentucky Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Kenneth L. Hayden led police on a chase but was able to escape on an old railroad bed.

Police received information on Hayden’s location and began surveillance on the home.

On Saturday evening, Hayden was spotted entering the home.

Officers and a K9 unit surrounded the home and ordered Hayden to come outside.

According to police, Hayden refused and barricaded himself in a closet.

Police said Hayden fought with officers and resisted arrest once they were inside the home.

He was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

