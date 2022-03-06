Local fire stations asking everyone to refrain from burning

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - With wind speeds nearing 25 mph Sunday, local fire departments asked everyone to refrain from burning.

Officials with the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department said, while the weather has been nice, the potential for fire is still very high.

Fire Chief Preston Hays said everyone should be following the burn ban that is in place.

He said it is there for the state’s safety.

“You know, you want to refrain from trying to burn. Just hold out until another day, maybe after its rained,” Hays said. “The conditions that we have today, they are pretty treacherous when it comes to wildland fire related conditions.”

Chief Hays said his team has been busy since this year’s fire season began.

The burn ban is in place until April 30th.

