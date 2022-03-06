LexArts hosts ‘Play Date’ at Keeneland to prepare local schools, students for Horse Mania projects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LexArts hosted a “Play Date” at Keeneland Saturday, welcoming in schools who will be part of this year’s ‘Horse Play’ program. The schools started taking their horses or foals with them so they can begin their painting projects which will be displayed in Horse Mania this summer.

The organization invited professional artists to speak to the students, teachers, and administrators in attendance Saturday about what it takes to build a beautiful horse and get them excited to start working.

LexArts president and CEO Ame Sweetall says 92 of the 150 horses made for Horse Mania will come from Horse Play and the creative efforts of local school students and staff.

They will be scattered all over Lexington but Sweetall says there will also be a large collection of horses in a central location, which they will decide on soon.

Sweetall says it’s a great opportunity to get young people interested in learning about art.

“LexArts is very committed to bolstering our arts education schools and helping young people find ways to express their creativity and become artists themselves,” said Sweetall.

Sweetall said that you will start to see the horses popping up around mid-May and they will stay on display through the running of the Breeders Cup in November. She says that will give thousands of visitors the opportunity to take in this huge public exhibit.

Sweetall says they will then be auctioned off, with the proceeds going back to participating schools to support their arts education programs.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.