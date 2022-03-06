Advertisement

Lady Panthers get the 15th Region four-peat

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville is headed to the Girls’ Sweet Sixteen for the fourth year in a row.

In an overtime thriller against Lawrence County, senior Kylie Hall secured the 46-43 win for the Panthers.

“I really feel like it’s a dream right now cause it was like nothing was going our way,” said Pikeville head coach Kristy Orem. “I mean from (Trinity Rowe) not making shots that (she) usually makes, from us looking a little uncomfortable I felt on offense. You know for us, that’s just not us and typically we are really comfortable on offense. Thankfully we played defense. To hold them to 43 points in overtime, we always know that’s our mainstay we gotta make sure we’re playing defense.”

Sophomore Trinity Rowe led the way with 11 points and earned Tournament MVP for the third straight year.

The Panthers will face ninth region champions, Cooper, at Rupp Arena in the first round of the state tournament on March 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Night 6 at the 13th Region Tournaments
Motorcyclist dead in fatal crash in Leslie County
Lexington police have charged three men in connection to deadly shooting.
Three men charged in deadly shooting at Lexington parking garage
As we head into spring and summer, AAA says drivers should expect to see even higher prices....
Gas prices surge with no clear end in sight
Hazard Porch Pirate
Hazard Police arrest suspected porch pirate

Latest News

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Mar. 5)
SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament set
Southwestern wins the 12th Region Girls' Basketball Championship.
Southwestern wins second-straight 12th Region Girls’ Basketball Championship
The Corbin Lady Redhounds won their first region title since 2014.
Corbin wins 13th Region Girls’ championship