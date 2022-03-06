Lady Panthers get the 15th Region four-peat

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville is headed to the Girls’ Sweet Sixteen for the fourth year in a row.

In an overtime thriller against Lawrence County, senior Kylie Hall secured the 46-43 win for the Panthers.

“I really feel like it’s a dream right now cause it was like nothing was going our way,” said Pikeville head coach Kristy Orem. “I mean from (Trinity Rowe) not making shots that (she) usually makes, from us looking a little uncomfortable I felt on offense. You know for us, that’s just not us and typically we are really comfortable on offense. Thankfully we played defense. To hold them to 43 points in overtime, we always know that’s our mainstay we gotta make sure we’re playing defense.”

Sophomore Trinity Rowe led the way with 11 points and earned Tournament MVP for the third straight year.

The Panthers will face ninth region champions, Cooper, at Rupp Arena in the first round of the state tournament on March 10 at 1:30 p.m.

