Kentucky wins SEC Women’s Basketball Championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - The player who has come off the bench all season long to forge her identity, wrote her own legacy in Kentucky basketball lore Sunday.

With a three-pointer with four seconds remaining, Dre’Una Edwards secured the SEC Championship for the Kentucky women’s basketball team with a win over top-ranked South Carolina, 64-62.

The three-pointer capped off a 14-2 run over the last five minutes to give the Wildcats the championship.

Edwards led Kentucky, coming off the bench to score 27 points and add nine rebounds. Rhyne Howard added 18 points.

With the win, the Wildcats secure their first SEC championship since 1982 and grabs an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

SEC Championship stats (StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.