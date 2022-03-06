‘I feel like I’m in a dream:’ Students, alumni return to Memorial Coliseum for DanceBlue’s 2022 marathon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at the University of Kentucky partied all through the night on Saturday, not in celebration of a Cats win, but rather in support of a good cause. DanceBlue’s 24-hour-long marathon to raise funds and fight pediatric cancer at Kentucky Children’s Hospital kicked off Saturday evening at Memorial Coliseum.

“I’m from out of state so DanceBlue has really helped me find my home here in Lexington,” said Calli Moraska, a UK senior.

Moraska came to watch DanceBlue as a freshman, and instantly fell in love with it.

“I was in tears in the crowd and I knew I had to be a part of it,”Moraska said.

Moraska is now a Teams Coordinator for the event and she’s one of many UK students who has been captivated by the tradition of this marathon. A marathon which Jennifer Mynear was a driving force behind creating. It all started with a request from her son Jarrett, who lost an 11-year battle with a rare bone cancer in 2002.

“When he knew he wasn’t going to survive the battle he asked us if we could do something to support pediatric oncology,” Mynear said.

She’s watched it grow since 2006, with hundreds of dancers turning up each year to raise millions of dollars.

“In some ways, I was blown away and in other ways, I have never doubted the energy, the love and the determination of these students,” said Mynear.

It keeps Mynear, students and alumni alike coming back every year to watch and participate.

“It feels like coming back home, not only to Lexington but to DanceBlue,” said Bobby Wilking, who graduated in 2019.

They got to take in the energy of the early hours - which will wane over time - but participants say the cause is all the motivation needed to push through.

”This building - for the next 24 hours - is going to change peoples’ lives, so it’s very exciting,” said Moraska.

Moraska pointed out that last year’s event had to be virtual and acknowledged that COVID will likely continue to impact how much they can raise this year. So she says it’s a special night just to be back in-person.

“I feel like I’m in a dream,” Moraska said. “I know a lot of my other senior community members and senior dancers, they really wanted to get back here for one more year.”

You can learn more about DanceBlue and how to support their cause by clicking here.

