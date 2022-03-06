High School Basketball Scoreboard (Mar. 5)
BOYS
Murray 35, McCracken County 28 (1st Region Championship)
Lyon County 887, Hopkinsville 69 (2nd Region Championship)
McLean County 56, Owsneboro 40 (3rd Region)
Muhlenberg County 53, Hancock County 45 (3rd Region)
Doss 56, Evangel Christian 55 (6th Region)
Jeffersontown 54, Pleasure Ridge Park 46 (6th Region)
Covington Catholic 49, Cooper 37 (9th Region)
Dixie Heights 51, Newport 37 (9th Region)
Covington Holy Cross 80, Conner 74 (9th Region)
Lloyd Memorial 75, Highlands 64 (9th Region)
Knox Central 68, South Laurel 38 (13th Region)
North Laurel 69, Bell County 40 (13th Region)
Pike Central 87, Betsy Layne 74 (15th Region)
Pikeville 71, Martin County 46 (15th Region)
GIRLS
McCracken County 60, Graves County 45 (1st Region Championship)
Bowling Green 62, Franklin-Simpson 34 (4th Region Championship)
Bethlehem 63, Nelson County 59 (5th Region Championship)
Bullitt East 63, Mercy 50 (6th Region Championship)
Sacred Heart 64, DePont Manual 56 (7th Region Championship)
Anderson County 52, Owen County 42 (8th Region Championship)
George Rogers Clark 57, Montgomery County 38 (10th Region Championship)
Franklin County 41, Lafayette 29 (11th Region Championship)
Southwestern 58, Mercer County 42 (12th Region Championship)
Corbin 43, South Laurel 41 (OT) (13th Region Championship)
Pikeville 46, Lawrence County 43 (OT) (15th Region Championship)
Boyd County 51, Ashland Blazer 35 (16th Region Championship)
