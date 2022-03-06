Eastern Kentucky fire department receives $10,000 grant from Fire Commission

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hindman Volunteer Fire Department received a $10,000 grant.

The grant was awarded to the department from the Fire Commission.

Fire Chief Preston Hays said it will go towards new personal protective equipment.

“It costs a lot of money to run the fire department and PPE is one of the things that we have to worry about,” he said. “We got to keep our people dressed. We’ve got to keep them safe with the most up to date and current equipment that’s available.”

The station will be able to purchase new boots, turnout pants, coats, Nomex hoods, helmets and gloves.

“All of that equipment has to be manufactured within ten years, it has to be current,” Hays said. “If it’s past ten years date of manufacture, it’s not recommended that we use it.”

Members of the department said they were excited when they heard the news.

One being the department’s Chaplain Stone Faughn, who said the funds will help immensely.

“A set of gear runs about $1,600 to $2,000, depending on what brand you choose to go with,” he said. “Take that and multiply that by 20, and you have to keep everything in date.”

Faughn said the new gear will help increase morale amongst the department’s firefighters.

He said it also makes them look better out in the field.

“Everybody loves to have the new up to date gear,” Faughn said. “So, just for morale purposes, everybody in the department is super excited with everything that’s going on. We cannot wait to get the new gear in our hands.”

Hays said they are waiting for the funds.

He said they are getting quotes ready in the meantime.

“Regardless, the average looks like we’re going to have four firefighters here at our department,” Hays said. “That’s going to have brand-new up to date personal protective equipment.”

Hays said every department in the state was eligible to apply.

More than 230 fire departments also received the $10,000 grant.

