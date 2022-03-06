Corbin wins 13th Region Girls’ championship

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2014, the Corbin Lady Redhounds are going to Rupp Arena.

Reagan Walker’s late game winning shot in overtime to lift Corbin over South Laurel 43-41.

“I was asked a few minutes ago ‘did I have any words?’ and then I said ‘am I allowed to say that I’m speechless?’,” said Corbin head coach Isaac Wilson. “I know what it’s like to win one as a player, I did it twice and it’s more special as a coach. Each one of these of these girls -- I got 17 -- we are a family. Each and every day, it is the closest-knit group I’ve ever had, we’ve been together, came together of late, we’ve been together all year but the things they’ve done of late, just reiterates to me how special they are and they will go down in Corbin history as one of the better teams we’ve seen.”

The Lady Redhounds will play George Rogers Clark in the Sweet 16 on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.