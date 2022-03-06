Cartoonist ‘Little Bubby Child’ comes to Art Station in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, several artists from the region gathered at the Art Station in Hazard to promote their work, including the likes of one Eastern Kentucky artist, Little Bubby Child, who has gained widespread attention for his art.

The owner of the Read Spotted Newt, Mandi Sheffel, was inspired to host an event for Floyd County native Little Bubby Child after noticing how well his work was selling within her book store.

Sheffel wanted to host an event alongside the Art Station for him to sell his pieces downtown while encouraging other local artists to promote their work too.

The event offered food, live music, and of course, a wide variety of art.

”And with events like this, it brings people to main street, so with the idea that you come here, check out the band, shop with these vendors, you know, grab some lunch, but also shop downtown and visit main street,” said Sheffel.

