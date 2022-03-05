Advertisement

Wind pushes plane off runway at Perry County airport

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a close call at Wendell H. Ford Airport in Perry County on Saturday as high winds turned a routine landing into an alarming incident.

The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. when gusts of wind blew the pilot’s Cessna 182 off of the runway, flipping the plane upside down before it landed on top of a small cliff nearby.

Both the pilot and passenger in the aircraft were not injured.

Officials are not releasing their identities at this time.

