Wind pushes plane off runway at Perry County airport

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a close call at Wendell H. Ford Airport in Perry County on Saturday as high winds turned a routine landing into an alarming incident.

The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. when gusts of wind blew the pilot’s Cessna 182 off of the runway, flipping the plane upside down before it landed on top of a small cliff nearby.

Both the pilot and passenger in the aircraft were not injured.

Officials are not releasing their identities at this time.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.