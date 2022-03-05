Warm weather continues, scattered showers return

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is feeling more like late April than early March with highs reaching the mid-and-upper-70s this afternoon. We stay dry to begin your weekend, but scattered showers return to the mountains by Sunday.

Tonight through Sunday night

Into tonight, we stay under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Most of us stay dry through tonight, but a stray shower can not be ruled out. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Scattered showers return to the mountains by Sunday. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with warm temperatures sticking around. Highs top out in the mid-and-lower-70s. It will be another breezy day with winds coming out of the southwest at 10-15 mph (gusts up to 25 mph will be possible).

Scattered showers will be possible into Sunday night, too. Low temperatures only bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Cold Front Returns

A cold front looks to sweep through the mountains on Monday. This will bring more showers and cooler temperatures into the area. Highs top out in the lower-70s, but temperatures fall into the upper-30s by Monday night.

Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

We could see a few strong storms on Monday, too. The main threat looks to be from gusty winds and heavy rain, but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. All of our region is included in a Slight risk of severe weather (Level 2/5) for Monday.

We look to stay mostly dry on Tuesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs top out in the lower-50s with lows falling into the upper-30s.

On Wednesday, most of us stay dry. However, a system to our south may bring a few showers to our southern and eastern counties. We will keep an eye on that and keep you posted. Highs on Wednesday reach the mid-and-upper-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

We stay dry and mostly sunny on Thursday. Temperatures top out in the lower-60s by the afternoon.

Extended Forecast

Another system looks to move into our region by Friday. This could bring another round of showers. Highs reach the mid-60s.

We stay mostly cloudy and cooler on Saturday. Temperatures top out in the upper-30s and lower-40s with a few stray showers possible.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.