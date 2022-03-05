Region Tournaments across the Commonwealth (March 4)
HAZARD, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Scores from around the state as the Road to Rupp gets ever shorter.
BOYS SCORES:
Montgomery Co. 49, Mason Co. 21
KHSAA Playoffs
Regional Semifinal
Region 1
Murray 64, Paducah Tilghman 34
Region 7
Lou. Ballard 61, Lou. St. Xavier 58
Lou. Male 72, Lou. Seneca 60
Region 11
Frederick Douglass 60, Madison Southern 54
Lex. Henry Clay 47, Great Crossing 43
GIRLS SCORES:
KHSAA Playoffs
Regional Semifinal
Region 3
Breckinridge Co. 42, Owensboro Catholic 34
Meade Co. 49, Apollo 37
Region 4
Franklin-Simpson 54, Metcalfe Co. 27
Region 5
Bethlehem 68, Central Hardin 59
Nelson Co. 57, Elizabethtown 52
Region 8
Anderson Co. 66, South Oldham 41
Owen Co. 43, Spencer Co. 24
Region 10
George Rogers Clark 45, Bishop Brossart 27
Region 12
Mercer Co. 76, Danville 69
Southwestern 43, Somerset 23
Region 13
Corbin 58, North Laurel 46
South Laurel 42, Jackson Co. 37
Region 15
Lawrence Co. 70, Paintsville 54
Pikeville 71, Martin County 47
Region 16
Ashland Blazer 52, Russell 49
KHSAA Regional Championship
Region 2
Henderson Co. 53, Webster Co. 33
Region 14
Letcher County Central 53, Owsley Co. 52
