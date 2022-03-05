Region Tournaments across the Commonwealth (March 4)

HAZARD, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Scores from around the state as the Road to Rupp gets ever shorter.

BOYS SCORES:

KHSAA Playoffs

Regional Semifinal

Region 1

Murray 64, Paducah Tilghman 34

Region 7

Lou. Ballard 61, Lou. St. Xavier 58

Lou. Male 72, Lou. Seneca 60

Region 11

Frederick Douglass 60, Madison Southern 54

Lex. Henry Clay 47, Great Crossing 43

GIRLS SCORES:

KHSAA Playoffs

Regional Semifinal

Region 3

Breckinridge Co. 42, Owensboro Catholic 34

Meade Co. 49, Apollo 37

Region 4

Franklin-Simpson 54, Metcalfe Co. 27

Region 5

Bethlehem 68, Central Hardin 59

Nelson Co. 57, Elizabethtown 52

Region 8

Anderson Co. 66, South Oldham 41

Owen Co. 43, Spencer Co. 24

Region 10

George Rogers Clark 45, Bishop Brossart 27

Montgomery Co. 49, Mason Co. 21

Region 12

Mercer Co. 76, Danville 69

Southwestern 43, Somerset 23

Region 13

Corbin 58, North Laurel 46

South Laurel 42, Jackson Co. 37

Region 15

Lawrence Co. 70, Paintsville 54

Pikeville 71, Martin County 47

Region 16

Ashland Blazer 52, Russell 49

KHSAA Regional Championship

Region 2

Henderson Co. 53, Webster Co. 33

Region 14

Letcher County Central 53, Owsley Co. 52

