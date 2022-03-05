Police investigate fatal parking garage shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.

It happened at around 2:50 Saturday morning at the Victorian Square parking garage.

Police say that two people were shot. One victim has been confirmed dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

Right now, officers do not have any suspects.

This story is developing.

