Police investigate fatal parking garage shooting
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.
It happened at around 2:50 Saturday morning at the Victorian Square parking garage.
Police say that two people were shot. One victim has been confirmed dead and another with life-threatening injuries.
Right now, officers do not have any suspects.
This story is developing.
