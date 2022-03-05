Person shot by state troopers outside of NKY home

WARSAW, Ky. (WXIX) - A “subject” was shot by Kentucky State Troopers outside of their Warsaw home Friday, troopers said.

State police say that they received a call around 6:30 p.m. about a person brandishing a firearm in the front yard of a home on Ambrose Road.

When troopers arrived, the person holding the firearm started to shoot, so troopers shot the individual in defense, KSP said.

The individual shot was taken by a medical helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

KSP says that no troopers were injured.

It is unclear as to what led up to the shooting.

FOX19 NOW is told more information will be released at some point.

