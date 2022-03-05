Advertisement

Motorcyclist dead in fatal crash in Leslie County

(KWQC)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STINNET, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck led to one person dead Friday afternoon, as reported by the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers were called out to investigate a crash on Glady Branch Road in the Stinnett community of Leslie County at 1:06 p.m.

While investigating, troopers discovered that Charles David Chappell, 47, was riding his 2003 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle northbound on Glady Branch Rd.

Chappell lost control of his bike, flipped, and slid into a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, which was traveling southbound, driven by Terry W. Morgan, 58.

The Leslie County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced Chappell dead at the scene.

Morgan is currently placed at the Leslie County Detention Center and charged with a DUI, in the first degree, and driving without a license.

Troopers say no helmet was used during the time of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by Trooper Branden Watts.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky seeing uptick in overdoses from new drug
Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another...
Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover
Kentucky Power: Overcharge in January bills was due to over-recovery
As we head into spring and summer, AAA says drivers should expect to see even higher prices....
Gas prices surge with no clear end in sight
Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Night 5 at the 13th Region Tournaments

Latest News

Police say that two people were shot. One victim has been confirmed dead and another with...
Police investigate fatal parking garage shooting
wymt
Sports Overtime Part 2 - March 4, 2022
"Where this is going to rest is in the judicial system. To get justice for Chewy and hopefully...
‘Justice for Chewy’: Animal abuse charges filed after dog shot on camera in Pike County
EKY high schools team up to gather supplies for Ukraine - 4pm
EKY high schools team up to gather supplies for Ukraine - 4pm