Motorcyclist dead in fatal crash in Leslie County

STINNET, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck led to one person dead Friday afternoon, as reported by the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers were called out to investigate a crash on Glady Branch Road in the Stinnett community of Leslie County at 1:06 p.m.

While investigating, troopers discovered that Charles David Chappell, 47, was riding his 2003 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle northbound on Glady Branch Rd.

Chappell lost control of his bike, flipped, and slid into a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, which was traveling southbound, driven by Terry W. Morgan, 58.

The Leslie County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced Chappell dead at the scene.

Morgan is currently placed at the Leslie County Detention Center and charged with a DUI, in the first degree, and driving without a license.

Troopers say no helmet was used during the time of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by Trooper Branden Watts.

