London-Laurel County Tourism hosts Burning Clover 10K Trail Run to benefit Laurel County 4-H

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Runners from throughout the region came out for the Burning Clover 10K Trail Run at the J.M. Feltner Memorial 4-H Camp on Saturday, hosted by London-Laurel County Tourism to benefit Laurel County 4-H.

This year marked the first Burning Clover 10K since before the pandemic.

”Its a really great opportunity and in fact, Christmas, they had the light show through here supporting the 4-H camp, and we came out and did that too. Its just a great facility for the kids, so we really like supporting it,” said Melissa Finley, a runner for the 10K.

A percentage of the proceeds from Saturday’s race will go toward the Laurel County 4-H camp.

This 10K brought in 70 runners. Those with the 4-H camp say they are excited to reopen camp and reestablish relationships with other community groups and organizations.

