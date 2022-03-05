Advertisement

London-Laurel County Tourism hosts Burning Clover 10K Trail Run to benefit Laurel County 4-H

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Runners from throughout the region came out for the Burning Clover 10K Trail Run at the J.M. Feltner Memorial 4-H Camp on Saturday, hosted by London-Laurel County Tourism to benefit Laurel County 4-H.

This year marked the first Burning Clover 10K since before the pandemic.

”Its a really great opportunity and in fact, Christmas, they had the light show through here supporting the 4-H camp, and we came out and did that too. Its just a great facility for the kids, so we really like supporting it,” said Melissa Finley, a runner for the 10K.

A percentage of the proceeds from Saturday’s race will go toward the Laurel County 4-H camp.

This 10K brought in 70 runners. Those with the 4-H camp say they are excited to reopen camp and reestablish relationships with other community groups and organizations.

