Letcher Central wins 14th Region Girls Championship

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2019, the Letcher Central Lady Cougars are going to Rupp Arena.

After being down as many as ten, the Lady Cougars came back to force overtime with Owsley County and pick up a 53-52 win.

Kiara Couch hit the game-winning shot as time expired to clinch the victory.

The Lady Cougars will play the winner of the 4th Region on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Rupp Arena.

