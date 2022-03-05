Advertisement

Letcher Central wins 14th Region Girls Championship

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2019, the Letcher Central Lady Cougars are going to Rupp Arena.

After being down as many as ten, the Lady Cougars came back to force overtime with Owsley County and pick up a 53-52 win.

Kiara Couch hit the game-winning shot as time expired to clinch the victory.

The Lady Cougars will play the winner of the 4th Region on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Rupp Arena.

