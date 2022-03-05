Advertisement

Kentucky women move on after upset win over LSU

Jazmine Massengill (3) shoots over Autumn Newby (0) in the first half. Kentucky vs LSU SEC...
Jazmine Massengill (3) shoots over Autumn Newby (0) in the first half. Kentucky vs LSU SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Todd Van Emst/SEC(Todd Van Emst/SEC | Todd Van Emst/SEC)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A big week continues for Kyra Elzy and her Kentucky Women’s Basketball squad as the 7-seeded Kentucky Wildcats upset the 2-seeded and 6th-ranked LSU Tigers 78-63 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Rhyne Howard had 32 points to lead both teams in scoring, one of three Wildcats in double figures. Dre’una Edwards had 10 rebounds to lead the team as well, while Jazmine Massengill led the team with 8 assists.

The Wildcats hit the court again tomorrow in the second semifinal game, playing the winner of the Alabama/Tennessee game around 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. You can watch the game on ESPNU.

