Kentucky closes out regular season with win at Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats closed out their regular season in style.
Oscar Tshiebwe led the way with 27 points and 15 rebounds in the Wildcats’ 71-63 win over Florida in Gainesville.
With the performance, Tshiebwe cruised to his 13th straight double-double. It is the most consecutive double-doubles by a Kentucky player since at least the 1967-68 season (complete rebounding information isn’t available before that season). He is also one double-double short of tying Dan Issel’s record of 26 from the 1969-70 season.
Sahvir Wheeler added 13 points. Kellan Grady scored 11 points.
Colin Castleton led the Gators with 23 points.
The win finishes Kentucky’s regular season at 25-6 and 14-4 in SEC play. The Wildcats will move on to play in the SEC Tournament in Tampa starting on Friday.
