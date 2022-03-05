Advertisement

Kentucky closes out regular season with win at Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe reached his 13th straight double-double in Kentucky's win over Florida.
Oscar Tshiebwe reached his 13th straight double-double in Kentucky's win over Florida.(SEC Media Portal)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats closed out their regular season in style.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the way with 27 points and 15 rebounds in the Wildcats’ 71-63 win over Florida in Gainesville.

With the performance, Tshiebwe cruised to his 13th straight double-double. It is the most consecutive double-doubles by a Kentucky player since at least the 1967-68 season (complete rebounding information isn’t available before that season). He is also one double-double short of tying Dan Issel’s record of 26 from the 1969-70 season.

Sahvir Wheeler added 13 points. Kellan Grady scored 11 points.

Colin Castleton led the Gators with 23 points.

The win finishes Kentucky’s regular season at 25-6 and 14-4 in SEC play. The Wildcats will move on to play in the SEC Tournament in Tampa starting on Friday.

Final stats from Kentucky's win at Florida.
Final stats from Kentucky's win at Florida.(StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Night 6 at the 13th Region Tournaments
Eastern Kentucky seeing uptick in overdoses from new drug
As we head into spring and summer, AAA says drivers should expect to see even higher prices....
Gas prices surge with no clear end in sight
Hazard Porch Pirate
Hazard Police arrest suspected porch pirate
Motorcyclist dead in fatal crash in Leslie County

Latest News

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - March 4, 2022
The Letcher Central Lady Cougars are the 2022 14th Region Girls' Basketball Champions.
Letcher Central wins 14th Region Girls Championship
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
Region Tournaments across the Commonwealth (March 4)
15th Region Girls Semifinals: Paintsville vs. Lawrence County - March 4, 2022
15th Region Girls Semifinals: Paintsville vs. Lawrence County - March 4, 2022