Estill Co. man still rebuilding over a year after devastating flooding

IRVINE, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been over a year since historic flooding uprooted homes and badly damaged businesses in Estill County. But some like Paul Arvin are still working to rebuild.

“I’ve lived here 17 years,” said Arvin of his home on Wisemantown Road. “It’s never made it into our backyard until March of 2021. It’s unreal, we never thought it would happen but it did.”

Arvin says the nearest creek is three-quarters of a mile away from his property. Even still, three feet of water got into his home last March. He had minimal flood insurance and suffered over $100,000 in damages.

”I’m a little over $20,000 in the hole and FEMA denied me,” Arvin said, adding that the administration recommended he apply for SBA loans.

As a result of not receiving federal aid, the only help he received came from his community. But their support was strong.

“Friends, family, teammates, coaches...people we didn’t even know was helping us out,” said Arvin.

Displaced from their home for five months, Arvin and his son Caden had thoughts of moving out.

″We talked about hey let’s just move, give up here,” Paul said.

“But you know this is the house I grew up in, I didn’t want to leave it,” Caden said.

So they’ve had the entire home remodeled and Paul even created a special room for Caden - an add-on garage filled with a pool table, a foosball table, a TV and more.

”This was for him, he’s been through a lot, Paul Arvin said. “The other reason I wanted to do this, his buddies came over and helped us [clean up]…this is a place they can all come and have a good time at now.”

The rebuild continues for Paul and Caden Arvin to this day.

“We’ve got a couple garages we got to work on and a couple decks around the pool,” said Paul.

But they’ve left their hardest work and their roughest times behind them.

“We are so blessed to have this whole community behind our backs to help us push through,” said Caden.

