Eastern Kentucky faces impacts of nationwide blood shortage

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A blood shortage has been seen nationwide and has now made its way to the mountains. Officials with the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) in Lexington say demand for blood supplies is also rising.

“We have seen increased transfusions over the last several months,” said KBC Director of Donor Communications Logan Morford. “You know, while we’re seeing simultaneously it’s getting more difficult to collect blood, the need has never been greater.”

Officials say the pandemic has played a large role in the shortage of donors because of illnesses, quarantines, and other factors.

“Whether it’s because people are ill, because they’re afraid to still come out and be in public, and then there’s a variety of factors that are influenced in that, but I do think the pandemic plays a huge role,” said Morford.

Officials say it is important to donate blood no matter where you are, but its crucial to keep up with the demand of local hospitals.

“It’s important for Kentuckians to come out and give blood so that we can keep our own local blood supply robust,” said Morford. “It’s a great way to help the community, it’s a huge impact that you can have on someone’s life for only about an hour of your time.”

Morford says you can visit kybloodcenter.org to find a local donation center. You can also schedule an appointment to donate online or find a donation drive coming up in your area.

