Company sees business boom in organic alternative amid baby formula recall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Abbott Nutrition recall widened, many parents are searching for alternatives that may not be traditional.

”I have concern it’s going to cause a setback,” said Mallory Whitmore.

Whitmore runs an Instagram account focused on providing information around formula feeding, that she couldn’t find when she was needing information on formula feeding.

”You know I started it about a year and a half ago and that shows me the experience I had, I’m not the only one,” said Whitmore.

Her following ballooned to more than 150,000, many of her followers seeking the very information that she couldn’t find before becoming a certified infant feeding technician.

Her account was leading parents to new brands like Bobbie, an organic baby formula that’s seeing a huge increase in demand.

”We wanted to see something different on the market that wasn’t available,” said Kim Chappell, Bobbie’s vice president of marketing and communications.

Bobbie was founded by mothers who were looking to revolutionize the way baby formula was made and delivered to consumers.

”For us it’s about supporting moms, taking one less thing off their plate. They don’t have to stockpile, we’re ending consumer behavior of stockpiling infant formula,” said Chappell.

Bobbie officials followed what’s called a direct-to-consumer format, which means you won’t find the product on a store shelf but can order it monthly, having it delivered straight to your door, all but guaranteeing you won’t run low on supply.

Bobbie creators followed FDA guidelines, but also looked across the ocean to the European Union for inspiration on what to put in the formula.

This allowed the company to use different sets of standards with the most up-to-date research across the world to develop a formula they’re willing to feed their own children, not just sell to consumers.

”So we’re opening the Kimono we’re saying look at our ingredients, look at our manufacturing, we have nothing to hide and I think parents are looking for that, and millennial parents expect it,” added Chappell.

Whitmore added the approach of homegrown ideas coming to market and expanding options for parents, was key to keeping supply shortages down, and worries at bay.

”The FDA currently has only approved four manufacturing facilities in the US that can produce formula three of them are big-name brands, Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber and the fourth produces a lot smaller brands so when one of those four you know goes under for some reason, as we’re seeing with the recall, it impacts a huge portion of the market,” said Whitmore.

