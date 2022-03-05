City of Beattyville hosts flood recovery celebration

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a year since major flooding hit the Eastern Kentucky region.

Officials in Beattyville hosted a celebration Saturday, to commemorate the city for pulling through.

“Where we’re standing at this moment, we were underwater,” Beattyville Mayor Scott Jackson said. “It’s been a big task to get things back and we’re graced to be coming back.”

The event featured a ribbon cutting and plaques were distributed to those who survived.

“It’s just a time that we can look back at the bad time,” Jackson said. “The sun is shining and we can all celebrate that we never lost any lives during this bad flood that we had.”

Community members said the celebration was important.

One being Linda Smith, who said it showcased a strong community.

“If the businesses don’t come back, there will be no main street,” she said. “We have to all work together to ensure that our main street survives.”

Smith said her business was destroyed during the flooding.

She said the celebration meant a lot to her.

“It’s been a year, we worked from my son’s dining room table up until October,” Smith said. “We finally were able to get back into our newly renovated office in October.”

Jackson said they are looking towards the city’s future.

He said he wants to put the city’s past behind them.

“They see there’s hope, and they’re going to be here, and we’re here for them,” Jackson said. “We’ll do anything we can to try to encourage people to come to Beattyville in Lee County.”

The celebration was held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jackson said he wanted to thank everyone who made the event possible.

