Bowling Green man recovers after breaking neck, ribs during tornado

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More than two months after the December tornadoes ravaged our community, one Bowling Green man is just now getting back to a somewhat normal life.

Muhrem Ahmetovic was recently released from the hospital after sustaining injuries from the storm. He and his family sat down with WBKO to reflect on everything they have gone through over the last couple of months.

“We went in the living room and my dad was looking out the window and he opened the door and we were like screaming because we were scared,” 12-year-old Demira Ahmetovic said when talking about the night the tornado struck Bowling Green.

Before they knew it, the tornado picked them up. “When we got picked up it felt like we were being dragged with water, it took us and I don’t even know where we were,” Demira Ahmetovic said.

Their home on Moss Creek Avenue was destroyed. Muhrem Ahmetovic came to America from Bosnia in the late 1990s, and said because tornadoes don’t occur often there, he didn’t know it could happen here.

During the storm, Muhrem Ahmetovic was injured. “I broke my ribs my neck my nose my fingers,” he said.

It’s been a long journey of recovering. After staying at a hospital in Nashville, he was able to transfer to the Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital located inside the Med Center.

“They (patients) come to us because they need an extended stay in an acute care hospital,” Administrator Christa Atkins said. “Many times the patients that we see, no matter what their diagnosis are, or how they ended up sick or injured, they’ve been through a lot.”

Muhrem Ahmetovic said he is thankful for all of the medical staff who helped take care of him. One of those people is Sammie Rainey, a registered nurse at the specialty hospital.

“Everybody just worked hard to be able to get him to breathe in on his own again, physical therapy worked with him really hard to get his strength back up, occupational therapy,” Rainey said.

She went on to say it was humbling getting to help someone who fell victim to the tragic storm.

“I love our success stories,” she said. “We love when our patients who we are not sure how well they will do once we get them as patients, we love to see them come back and visit us, you know, with their families and see how well they’re doing now that they’re not with us anymore.”

The family is trying to stay optimistic after losing everything, they say family is what is helping them get through.

“Our oldest brother and sister, they were telling us that everything was going to be fine and they would give us the help that we need,” Demira Ahmetovic said.

Muhrem Ahmetovic said it was always his dream to be able to open a Bosnian restaurant in Bowling Green, but now he feels he will never be able to since he has lost everything.

