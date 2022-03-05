Advertisement

Bourbon County celebrates Garrett Morgan

He was a fantastic black inventor, and the community shared his legacy on Saturday, March 5th, by celebrating his birthday.
By Ally Blake
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Garret Augustus Morgan was born in Paris, Kentucky, in 1877.

He was a fantastic black inventor, and the community shared his legacy on Saturday, March 5th, by celebrating his birthday.

“Paris and Bourbon had their elementary, middle, and high schools participate in and create stoplights, draw pictures. We created a mural over there in the area of the city where he was born, and he grew up at,” said Nadia Hutsell, Secretary of the Bourbon County NAACP, and Terry Dumphord NAACP President of Bourbon County).

Garrett Morgan has three main achievements, including creating the stoplight, a hair straightener, and the gas mask. Even Morgan’s granddaughter was in attendance.

“He was an innovator in public safety and created a number of things that are really still influential in the world, and for that, we are very happy and proud,” said Sandra Morgan.

Mogan came to town from Ohio, where Garrett Morgan lived most of his life. While he passed when she was young, Sandra remembers her grandfather’s memories through her father.

“I was able to learn a great deal about my grandfather, and the end absorbed lots and lots of great stories about him,” said Morgan.

The mayor even came to talk about how important the event was to the community.

“Me personally, I think it will help with race relationships cause we’ve always had a connection here anyways, but with everything that’s going on in the world today, I think I’m glad I live in Paris, Kentucky, said John Plummer, mayor of Paris.

This was the second celebration that the community put on for Garrett Morgan, and the community hopes next year, the celebration will be even bigger and better.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Night 6 at the 13th Region Tournaments
Motorcyclist dead in fatal crash in Leslie County
Lexington police have charged three men in connection to deadly shooting.
Three men charged in deadly shooting at Lexington parking garage
As we head into spring and summer, AAA says drivers should expect to see even higher prices....
Gas prices surge with no clear end in sight
Hazard Porch Pirate
Hazard Police arrest suspected porch pirate

Latest News

Kenneth L Hayden
Man found, arrested following police chase
Cartoonist ‘Little Bubby Child’ comes to Art Station in Hazard
Burning Clover
London-Laurel County Tourism hosts Burning Clover 10K Trail Run to benefit Laurel County 4-H
inez fire
‘Rapidly growing’ wildfire in Inez
A blood shortage has rocked much of the nation and the effects have made its way to Eastern...
Eastern Kentucky faces impacts of nationwide blood shortage