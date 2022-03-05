Bourbon County celebrates Garrett Morgan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Garret Augustus Morgan was born in Paris, Kentucky, in 1877.

He was a fantastic black inventor, and the community shared his legacy on Saturday, March 5th, by celebrating his birthday.

“Paris and Bourbon had their elementary, middle, and high schools participate in and create stoplights, draw pictures. We created a mural over there in the area of the city where he was born, and he grew up at,” said Nadia Hutsell, Secretary of the Bourbon County NAACP, and Terry Dumphord NAACP President of Bourbon County).

Garrett Morgan has three main achievements, including creating the stoplight, a hair straightener, and the gas mask. Even Morgan’s granddaughter was in attendance.

“He was an innovator in public safety and created a number of things that are really still influential in the world, and for that, we are very happy and proud,” said Sandra Morgan.

Mogan came to town from Ohio, where Garrett Morgan lived most of his life. While he passed when she was young, Sandra remembers her grandfather’s memories through her father.

“I was able to learn a great deal about my grandfather, and the end absorbed lots and lots of great stories about him,” said Morgan.

The mayor even came to talk about how important the event was to the community.

“Me personally, I think it will help with race relationships cause we’ve always had a connection here anyways, but with everything that’s going on in the world today, I think I’m glad I live in Paris, Kentucky, said John Plummer, mayor of Paris.

This was the second celebration that the community put on for Garrett Morgan, and the community hopes next year, the celebration will be even bigger and better.

