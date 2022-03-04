Weekend Forecast: Big time warm up on the way before rain chances return

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! You may forget what month we are in once you see this forecast!

Today and Tonight

We will coast into the weekend with some nice conditions ... at least during the day. Look for sunny skies this morning and through most of the day before we start adding some clouds in. Some locations could make a run at the upper 60s again today, but I think most of us stay closer to the mid-60s for highs.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, which will help us hold in a little bit of that daytime warmth. We only look to drop into the low 50s for lows.

Weekend Forecast

This one is a glass half empty, half full forecast. Skies will clear after a few morning clouds on Saturday and temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 70s. Yes, you read that right. Talk about a taste of late spring! I might even try to go on a jog! Just like Friday, after some sunshine, we will cloud back up Saturday night with some rain chances possible late. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

We’ll be dodging some scattered rain chances on Sunday and temperatures will cool down a little bit into the upper 60s and low 70s. It will still feel nice though! Lows overnight drop to about 60 as rain chances continue.

Extended Forecast

A cold front looks to move in on Monday and that will knock the bottom out of our milder temperatures. We go from 70 during the day to around 40 overnight. Talk about a big drop. Rain chances will be around most of the day and a few rumbles of thunder are possible at times.

Some stray rain chances are possible early Tuesday before skies start to clear out. It will be much cooler though, with highs trying to make their way back toward the 50-degree mark.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.