Advertisement

WATCH: 3 people injured after floor collapses at Colorado House party

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:34 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Deputies arrived at a house in Colorado where the floor collapsed during a party to the sound of screaming and terrified voices Saturday night.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera footage from a responding deputy who was called to the chaotic scene.

There were between 100 and 150 people at the home when part of the main floor collapsed, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The incident happened along E. Princeton Place, the neighborhood is in Englewood, which is south of Denver. Three juveniles were taken to the hospital, two had minor injuries and one had serious injuries.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney announced earlier this week there would be no charges filed in connection with the floor collapsing. The case was closed soon after.

2/26/22. Video released by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. 3 people were injured.

Copyright 2022 KKTV/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Night 6 at the 13th Region Tournaments
Eastern Kentucky seeing uptick in overdoses from new drug
As we head into spring and summer, AAA says drivers should expect to see even higher prices....
Gas prices surge with no clear end in sight
Hazard Porch Pirate
Hazard Police arrest suspected porch pirate
Motorcyclist dead in fatal crash in Leslie County

Latest News

Kenneth L Hayden
Man found, arrested following police chase
Cartoonist ‘Little Bubby Child’ comes to Art Station in Hazard
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and...
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
Burning Clover
London-Laurel County Tourism hosts Burning Clover 10K Trail Run to benefit Laurel County 4-H