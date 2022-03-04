Warm and windy to start the weekend

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been gorgeous as we’ve kicked off meteorological spring. Even with cooler temperatures the past couple of days, we’re not done with the spring preview yet.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds have continued to increase during the day today and that trend will continue during the overnight hours. That will keep us slightly milder overnight, with lows only falling to near 50°. That is ahead of the warm weather returning for the day on Saturday.

Breezy southwest winds ahead of our next system will allow much, much warmer weather to move into the mountains. Highs will end up in the lower to middle 70s with plenty of filtered sunshine. Clouds continue to increase into the overnight hours as well, keeping lows mild, near 60°.

Into the New Work Week

All good things must come to an end and our dry streak looks to end as the weekend closes down. It will be another mild day, but the first round of showers will start to move in during the afternoon. Not an all day rain, but showers will be scattered. Before showers arrive, we’ll get up into the middle 70s.

More showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder into the day on Monday as our next system moves in along a stalled boundary. After an early day high in the 70s, we’re dropping into the 50s and 60s as the front moves by. That front means business too as things dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs drop down into the 40s and 50s for the middle and end of next week before more showers may move in late week.

