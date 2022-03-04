Troopers take time to tell a tale during Read Across America Week

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with the Kentucky State Police dropped in to some local schools this week to show kids they can do more than read them their rights.

As the area schools celebrate Read Across America Week, guests have been popping in to read some of their favorite pages of Dr. Seuss stories. Through the week, Trooper Michael Coleman, Post 9 Public Affairs Officer, read to students across the Big Sandy region, making a stop at Mullins School Thursday.

After explaining his and reading from “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,” Trooper Coleman answered some questions before leaving the class for the day. He said it is always a great way to show the students who the troopers are past the blue lights and uniforms.

“Personally, it’s one of my favorite weeks of the year,” said Trooper Coleman. “I really love getting in the schools, interacting with the children, and kind of letting them see us in a different role- different light- than what they may see us out on the road answering complaints or working wrecks.”

Other posts and local agencies also took part.

Trooper Coleman says he is already looking forward to doing it again next year.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.