‘Those are our people out there:’ Ky. coffee shop sending day’s worth of proceeds to Ukraine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Monday, March 7, Brevede Coffee Co. is donating all of its proceeds from food and drink sales to Ukrainians. It’s a cause that’s personal to the owner—she was born there. She said simply showing up to get a drink can cause a ripple effect globally.

Coffee fuels many people’s mornings, and the owner of Brevede said it can fuel support, too.

“It fuels our mind to start thinking, ‘What can I do and is there something I can do?’ And yes, I can,” Brevede Coffee Co. owner Viorika Kopets said.

Kopets was born in Ukraine, and raised in Moldova.

“Those are our people out there,” Kopets said. “We’re hurting knowing that they’re hurting.”

She came to the U.S. as a refugee and is now using her business to help the thousands seeking refuge abroad.

“Brevede is a mission project. This is why we opened Brevede,” Kopets said.

She and her husband, Nik, partnered with Father Jim Sichko to raise money.

“Everyone wants to do something. I think we all feel a little helpless. Because we’re so far away, our hands are somewhat tied,” Father Jim said.

Father Jim is paying for all food and drink items on Monday.

“It costs people nothing to just come into this restaurant, get whatever they want and then in turn they’re showing up, is a sign of support for the people of Ukraine,” Father Jim said.

Kopets said while coffee brews in her business, her loved ones in Ukraine are losing water and electricity.

“At this point, we’re sounding the alarm. We’re sending funds,” Kopets said.

She said something as small as getting in line and ordering a drink can save a life.

“Every cup of coffee that’s bought, it’s going to the nations,” Kopets said.

While the coffee cools, it’s a time for reflection.

“We have the comforts to have coffee, and have a meal where the people we’re trying to aid are actually fleeing and are hoping to have this opportunity to sit and be at peace,” Father Jim said.

Father Jim said he is paying for all food and drink items on Monday until supplies last.

On Monday starting at 8am, all proceeds from sales go to help Ukrainians. IT’S FREE—Kopets teamed up with @JimSichko. Any drink or food item is on him! He will donate the money back to the owner who’s sending it directly to the people of Ukraine. Full story on at 4&6 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/0Oq5RT6Kg2 — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) March 4, 2022

