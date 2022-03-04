Search warrant gives new details in deadly home invasion case

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - New details are coming out in the case against Shannon Gilday in connection with a deadly home invasion at the Morgan Family mansion.

The search warrant begins by saying on February 23, a day after the murder, Gilday’s mom called police to file a missing person report on her son, saying she hadn’t seen him since around 10:30 p.m. on February 21. The murder was in the early morning hours of the 22.

Police say while responding to the call, they were given print out directions to the Morgans’ house in Richmond.

The documents show the most information came from Gilday’s friend. You may remember KSP telling us about a credible tip they received the evening after the murder. Troopers say they were contacted by a friend of Gilday’s, who says he found the directions in Gilday’s apartment, and that his friend had a history of psychotic problems and had been looking at homes with bunkers in southern Kentucky. He also reportedly told troopers Gilday had an AR-style rifle, which is consistent with witness accounts and casings found.

Investigators say a note was found in the apartment that specifically mentioned, “the mansion of a Republican representative that has a bunker below.”

It also referenced who lived in the home, their sleeping schedules and that Gilday had tried to get into the bunker but was not successful.

Documents go on to say Gilday made references to surveillance at the home including the layout, cameras, and ways to get in.

Investigators say these details are all consistent with Wesley Morgan’s home.

A search warrant also found a shotgun and ammunition, two laptops, photo IDs and six cell phones.

Earlier this week, a Madison County judge entered a not guilty plea for Gilday. He’s being held at the Madison County Detention Center on a $2 million bond. He is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday morning.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.