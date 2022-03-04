Advertisement

Jada Walker leads Cats past Bulldogs in SEC Tournament

Jada Walker (11) drives the ball down the court Mississippi State v Kentucky SEC Women’s...
Jada Walker (11) drives the ball down the court Mississippi State v Kentucky SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Nashville, TN. Todd Van Emst/SEC(Todd Van Emst/SEC | Todd Van Emst/SEC)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Freshman Jada Walker tied her career-high with 21 points as the Kentucky women’s basketball team topped Mississippi State 83-67 in the second round of the 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament. With the win, Kentucky advances to Friday’s quarterfinals, where they will face second-seeded LSU.

Walker, who broke her nose in the regular-season finale against Auburn on Sunday, made seven of 12 from the field, including one of five from behind the arc, and six of six from the line on her way to the 21 points. She added eight rebounds and two assists.

Kentucky (16-11) had four other players in double figures in the game. Dre’una Edwards had a double-double with 18 points and 14 assists, while All-American Rhyne Howard had 14 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Jazmine Massengill had 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Cats, while Robyn Benton had 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.

Kentucky held advantages in points off turnovers (21-14), rebounds (47-25), second-chance points (10-2) and points in the paint (52-44).

Kentucky will face second-seeded LSU in Friday’s quarterfinals. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on the SEC Network.

