How Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office is handling surging gas prices

Gas prices surging; how Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office is handling extra costs
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Anthony Purcell keeps a close eye on his fuel expenses. He oversees 35 vehicles within the fleet.

Last month, the sheriff’s office spent $10,000 on fuel and it’s only going to increase.

Lieutenant Purcell says that currently he’s preparing for next year’s budget.

“It is something that, right now, isn’t affecting us, but it is looming on the horizon, and we have to plan for it,” said Purcell.

He’ll look at shifting line items in the budget to offset fuel costs and may request more money for gas.

“It’s a concern, but on the flip side, I have to have fuel for vehicles because we have to answer calls,” said Purcell.

This sheriff’s office also handles funeral processions, out of county prisoner transport, and patrols more than 100 square miles of Jessamine County.

But deputies have found other ways to save gas.

“A deputy has a smaller portion of the county that they are responsible for, so they are not driving from one end to the other constantly,” said Purcell.

Lieutenant Purcell says that the public doesn’t think about fuel costs when it comes to emergency services. Ultimately, taxpayers will get the bill, whatever it is, to fill up these cruisers.

“The sheriff is concerned, because he’s got to answer to the voters in this county on how he is spending money entrusted to him,” said Purcell.

