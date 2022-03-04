High School Basketball Scoreboard (Mar. 3)
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST
BOYS
Pulaski County 73, Wayne County 64 (12th Region Quarterfinals)
Bell County 57, Corbin 45 (13th Region Quarterfinals)
North Laurel 81, Lynn Camp 55 (13th Region Quarterfinals)
Breathitt County 67, Knott Central 43 (14th Region Quarterfinals)
Perry Central 66, Powell County 38 (14th Region Quarterfinals)
Pike Central 65, East Ridge 62 (15th Region Quarterfinals)
Betsy Layne 65, Paintsville 55 (15th Region Quarterfinals)
