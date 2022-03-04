Advertisement

Gas prices surge with no clear end in sight

By Zak Hawke
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Gas prices are increasing across the nation with prices in Kentucky lagging just behind the national average.

”It’s going to hurt some people,” said Chris Hall, a storm chaser that drives long distances for work. “Especially, people that travel for a job.”

Right now, a trip Hall is looking into could cost him as much as $200 both ways at the pump.

“Man, it’s back to where it was in 2012,” he said.

Lori Weaver Hawkins is a gas prices expert with AAA Bluegrass. She said there are a few factors to blame.

”What’s going on now, we entered the new year with supply-demand type of issues that were causing our gas prices to remain high,” she said.

Hawkins added that gas prices typically decrease after Labor Day, but people were still travelling in the Fall because of the pandemic.

”Also, we had a few weather events in 2021 that effected our domestic supply,” she added.

Chaos around the world is making the oil market even more volatile.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine sent prices soaring, with a 25 cent per gallon hike on average across Kentucky in just the last week of February heading into March.

Hall reported seeing prices at one north Perry County gas station rising 30 cents in just one day.

”Unfortunately, we’re going to see this actually effect other areas of our lives,” Hawkins said.

With prices rapidly approaching four dollars a gallon, experts have a few recommendations on how to save:

  • Check your fluids
  • Check the tire pressure
  • Clean out your car
  • Drive safely

“Keep under the speed limit,” Hawkins added. “That will also help your gas mileage as well.”

She expects gas to be more than four dollars a gallon by Saint Patrick’s Day in much of the Commonwealth if not sooner.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the release of 60 million barrels of oil worldwide. However, Hawkins said this will have a minor impact.

She believes the was in Ukraine will need to end before gas prices can truly settle.

