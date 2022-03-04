EKY high schools team up to gather supplies for Ukraine

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg High School (PHS) and Pike County Central High School (PCCHS) have teamed up to gather supplies for Matthew 25 Ministries, who then will take those supplies to people in need in Ukraine.

“This is one of the projects that they asked to take on and coordinate,” said PCCHS teacher Angela Lockhart.

Some students have a personal connection to the region, like junior and PCCHS Student Council Member Lia Lockhart, whose brother is from Russia. All of the students are showing compassion by participating in the donation drive.

“We’ve never really seen this before, so it makes us a little nervous,” said junior and PCCHS Student Council Member Emma Hylton. “We really want to help these people.”

The donation drive is aimed towards gathering toiletries, paper products, and personal hygiene products for those who may be stuck in the war-torn region.

“It’s a war zone,” said Lia Lockhart. “There’s nothing you can do, and they’re just stuck there and that’s very depressing because they did not start it, they’re just stuck in the war that they are afraid of.”

Along with the drive, junior PCCHS student Hannah Tackett constructed a bulletin board to raise awareness of the importance of donating to those in need and important information on just what is going on in Ukraine.

“I’m so glad that our school is part of that and I’m so glad people are donating at all,” said Tackett. “They’re doing it because they care and that’s amazing.”

The donation drive ends next week and the supplies will all be taken to PHS, then to Matthew 25 Ministries’ hub in Cincinnati, and then overseas.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.