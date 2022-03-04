Advertisement

Costco membership fees may rise this year

The cost of the Costco membership increases typically happen every five and a half years.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST
(CNN) - Something to think about the next time you’re at Costco grabbing a 28-pound bucket of macaroni and cheese: The cost to get in the store may be going up.

Costco membership fees could increase later this year for the first time since 2017.

The wholesale club’s chief financial officer said it’ll happen at some point, but when and how much it’ll increase is still up in the air.

The cost of the Costco membership typically increases every five and a half years.

