Challenger center holds first event in almost two years

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Challenger Learning Center, located on the campus of the Hazard Community and Technical College, is back open.

Officials said they plan to keep the event safe for participants.

Officer Manager Charles Bush said they work with each school that comes along.

“We actually follow any protocol that the schools impose. So, of course, the schools are bringing a lot of kids out for field trips,” he said. “We are always working with them to make sure that we’re following all the safety precautions that they need.” :15

Officials are offering a new mission for students called “Expedition Mars.”

Friday, more than 15 Pike County students from Elkhorn Elementary School came to experience simulated space travel.

“We’ve done lessons on Mars and stuff to get ready for the mission that we’re doing here,” Elkhorn City Elementary Teacher Clinton Ratliff said. “They’ve been excited on the way over here, they’ve been interested, been engaged.”

Bush said it was thrill to have students back in the center.

“Robots and computers, and space probes, and really see that this is something that I can do,” he said. “Which is something that the kids around here maybe don’t get to the opportunity to do so often.”

One was Landon Stacy, who said he loves all things astronomy.

“I like being on the mission. My favorite part would be, like, landing on it,” he said. “I’m really interested on can there be life on Mars.”

This is the first event the center has held since March of 2020.

“Of course, it’s a very different world that we’re living in now compared to then,” Bush said. “We have went through several upgrades.”

The upgrades include a mile of new data cable and new computers.

Stacy said he was anxious to get started.

“It was exciting and loud,” he said. “Some are scared, or excited, nervous, all that kind of stuff.”

Pike County teachers thankful for the chance given to Eastern Kentucky students.

“They think NASA, or being an astronaut, or anything like that is just so far out of the realm of possibility,” Ratliff said. “Having something this close to them is a great opportunity.”

Bush says the center is looking forward to many more “expeditions” in the future.

