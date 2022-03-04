Advertisement

Break repairs to start on KY 199 in Pike County

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shared in a release Friday that break repairs will begin soon on KY 199 in Pike County.

The repairs are going to start Monday, March 7 and are expected to last about two weeks.

The work will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day 0.75 miles southwest of the KY 1056 intersection.

Officials said drivers should expect delays and drive with caution.

