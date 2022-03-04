AppHarvest opens new container farm at Madison Southern High School

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County became the first county in Kentucky to have two container farms at their high schools. AppHarvest partnered with Madison Southern to give kids the opportunity to learn and develop the future of farming.

“We are very fortunate to have AppHarvest as a company that is not only willing to bring jobs to this area but also take the time to invest in our students and not a lot of companies are willing to do that so that goes without saying, it will do a lot for us,” Madison Southern Principal James Ray said.

The container has four rows of plants, a seedling area, recycled water filtration system along with lights to stimulate growth. All of the food grown from its container will be served back in the school system.

“We are betting on you. We are incredibly happy that by the end of the year we should be even double where we are at. I think we are going to be at 16 different high schools,” said Jonathan Webb, AppHarvest’s CEO.

Their hope is that this will spark students to continue in the field of agriculture and bring it back to serving in the community.

“Sometimes students can be weary of school lunches. I know from experience, but I think that knowing that our food is grown right here at home I think that will encourage everyone students, faculty to grab a plate and fill up,” Madison Southern FFA President Keaton Miller.

Officials say Kentucky is quickly becoming a nationwide leader in agriculture technology.

