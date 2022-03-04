Advertisement

AppHarvest opens new container farm at Madison Southern High School

AppHarvest partnered with Madison Southern to give kids the opportunity to learn and develop...
AppHarvest partnered with Madison Southern to give kids the opportunity to learn and develop the future of farming.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County became the first county in Kentucky to have two container farms at their high schools. AppHarvest partnered with Madison Southern to give kids the opportunity to learn and develop the future of farming.

“We are very fortunate to have AppHarvest as a company that is not only willing to bring jobs to this area but also take the time to invest in our students and not a lot of companies are willing to do that so that goes without saying, it will do a lot for us,” Madison Southern Principal James Ray said.

The container has four rows of plants, a seedling area, recycled water filtration system along with lights to stimulate growth. All of the food grown from its container will be served back in the school system.

“We are betting on you. We are incredibly happy that by the end of the year we should be even double where we are at. I think we are going to be at 16 different high schools,” said Jonathan Webb, AppHarvest’s CEO.

Their hope is that this will spark students to continue in the field of agriculture and bring it back to serving in the community.

“Sometimes students can be weary of school lunches. I know from experience, but I think that knowing that our food is grown right here at home I think that will encourage everyone students, faculty to grab a plate and fill up,” Madison Southern FFA President Keaton Miller.

Officials say Kentucky is quickly becoming a nationwide leader in agriculture technology.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Kentucky seeing uptick in overdoses from new drug
Police in Indiana say they arrested two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another...
Two 12-year-old girls accused of assaulting another 12-year-old girl during sleepover
Kentucky Power: Overcharge in January bills was due to over-recovery
As we head into spring and summer, AAA says drivers should expect to see even higher prices....
Gas prices surge with no clear end in sight
Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week: Night 5 at the 13th Region Tournaments

Latest News

Motorcyclist dead in fatal crash in Leslie County
Police say that two people were shot. One victim has been confirmed dead and another with...
Police investigate fatal parking garage shooting
wymt
Sports Overtime Part 2 - March 4, 2022
"Where this is going to rest is in the judicial system. To get justice for Chewy and hopefully...
‘Justice for Chewy’: Animal abuse charges filed after dog shot on camera in Pike County
EKY high schools team up to gather supplies for Ukraine - 4pm
EKY high schools team up to gather supplies for Ukraine - 4pm